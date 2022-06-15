Bangladesh: Foundation Stone for Indian sponsored Hi-tech park laid in Khulna

The foundation stone for Hi-tech park financed under the Indian Line of Credit (LOC) was laid in Khulna town of Bangladesh. The foundation stone was laid jointly by the ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and the Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq on Tuesday. The Acting High Commissioner of India in Khulna Asim Kumar was present on the occasion as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the hi-tech park will turn Khulna industrial zone into a technology based industrial zone. The minister said that it will contribute in building a smart Bangladesh turning it into a knowledge-based developed economy from a labour dependent economy.

The Hi-tech part is being constructed at a cost of Tak. 170 crore under the Indian Line of Credit (LOC) extended by the government of India for Bangladesh. The construction of the park will be completed within the next two years. Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that the hi-tech park will create direct employment opportunities for 3000 people every year and 1000 young people will get trained at the Hi-tech annually, said the Minister.

The hi-tech park will also have a cineplex centre within the compound. The construction of the cineplex at an approximate cost of Tk 7 crore has also started on Tuesday, said the Minister. The cineplex will run training, workshop and education related activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and thereafter till 9 in the night healthy entertainment will be provided by screening films.

12 hi-tech parks are proposed to be constructed across Bangladesh with financing under the Indian LOC. The multi storied hi-tech parks will have provision for training, incubation, start up and business related activities, said Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.