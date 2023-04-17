Bangladesh Foreign Minister asks US to send as many election observers as it wants

WEB DESK

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen has told the US to send as many election observers as it wants during the upcoming general elections in the country, reports the official news agency BSS. He reminded the US that it does not allow election observers in its own country but Bangladesh is open to it as the Awami League government wants to hold free, fair, and participatory polls in the country.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka on Sunday about his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week in Washington, Dr. Momen said that there is no difference of opinion between the US and Bangladesh as both want free and fair elections.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 11 had said he underscored that free and fair elections and respect for human rights, media, and civil society are critical as both countries seek to deepen U.S.-Bangladeshi ties.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen visited the US last week during which he held discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on various issues including elections in Bangladesh, Digital Security Act, and development cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed called on the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday. The US Embassy in a tweet said they discussed the importance of free and fair elections and a nonviolent political process.