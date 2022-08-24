FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh Foreign Minister denies he sought help from India for elections in country

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen has denied that he sought help from India for elections in Bangladesh. Dr. Momen yesterday said that some media organisations are distorting and misrepresenting his statement he made in Chattogram on the occasion of the Janmashtami Celebrations on 18th of August.

He said that the allegation that he went to India to seek help for elections is absolutely absurd. Dr. Momen said that he discussed issues related to regional stability with India and he spoke about global instability. He said, it was unfortunate that some media houses are misrepresenting his statement to say that he asked India to sustain the government of Sheikh Hasina.

Dr. Momen said that during his visit to Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for effectively eliminating the terrorist activities which helped in stability and development in Assam also. In this context, Dr. Momen had said to the Indian Government that stability is essential for the development and wellbeing of both the countries.

Dr. Momen had sought cooperation so that there is no unstable environment in both the countries due to flare up of communal issues. He clarified that during his speech in Assam, he had said that Sheikh Hasina is the symbol of stability and development and if she is there, Bangladesh will remain a non-communal society.

The MoFA social media post said that during the Janmashtami Celebration in Chattogram where Dr. Momen was present as the Chief Guest, he highlighted the speech given by him during his visit to India, but there was no reference to elections in Bangladesh in his speech.

