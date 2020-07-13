Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2020 03:35:37      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Flood situation deteriorates in northern districts

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Flood situation in the seven northern districts of Bangladesh deteriorated today with most of the major rivers showing a rising trend in the last 24 hours due to continuous rain in the upstream catchment areas.

According to the news agency BSS, floodwater has inundated several low lying areas in northern districts of Rangpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur and Bougura.

According to the latest report of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 3 p.m. today, several rivers in the Brahmaputra basin were flowing above the danger mark. Teesta was flowing above the danger mark at Dalia and Kaunia, Dharla at Kurigram, Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa and Chilmari, Jamuna at Fulchari and Bahadurabad and Gur at Singra.

Some rivers in the Mehgna basin were also reported to be flowing above the danger mark. Surma was above the danger mark at Kanaighat and Sylhet among other smaller rivers. However, none of the rivers in the Ganges basin was flowing above the danger mark.

Water level is likely to rise further over the next 24 hours which will lead to deterioration in the flood situation in the several northern districts of Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

PM Modi interacts with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai

WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Picha ...

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!