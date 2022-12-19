FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh fans of Argentina erupt in joy after FIFA World Cup win

WEB DESK

Bangladeshi fans of Argentina erupted into joyous celebration last night after its victory in the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Starting immediately after the Messi-led Argentina team became the world champion, the skyline of Dhaka was lit up with fireworks of Bangladeshi fans.

The celebrations continued for a few hours after midnight with Bangladeshi fans singing and dancing wearing the jersey of the Argentinian team.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Dhaka University Campus to watch the Argentina- France clash jumped in joy after the match ended in favour of Argentina.

The World Cup final was shown on the big screen at several places in the capital city Dhaka. Many of the malls, university areas and other public places installed big television screens for the people to watch the engrossing event.

However, the local media reported that a clash took place between two groups of rival supporters in Sadar Upazila’s Haripur village in Kushtia district.

Seven people were reportedly injured when supporters of Argentina and Brazil clashed during the match. The Brazil supporters had turned to France after Brazil was ousted from the world cup.

