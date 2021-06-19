Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
Bangladesh enthusiastically preparing for International Yoga Day

WEB DESK

Bangladesh is enthusiastically preparing for the forthcoming International Yoga Day on June 21. Despite the COVID 19 pandemic, which has put restrictions on public gathering and movement, several organisations and individuals are organising online events and programmes across the country to celebrate the occasion.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka has organized a series of online programmes and released videos relating to various themes of Yoga over the last few days.

It organised an online session named Natural Facial Yoga on Friday to provide a Yoga based solution to fight the effects of ageing on the human body. On Thursday it organised a programme on Immunity and health through Yoga in which some of the eminent Yoga teachers and practitioners took part online. They provided deep insight into important aspects of Yoga for holistic wellness for all. It also organised a special online programme for senior citizens to practice Yoga on a daily basis. Among other programmes, an online event was organised for home-makers to take care of their health.

In a message about the importance of Yoga, Bangladesh State Minister for Education Mohibul Nowfel urged people to take up Yoga in their daily lives for their holistic wellbeing.

Local organisations and individuals are also mounting events to celebrate the occasion. The Art of Living foundation Bangladesh has organized many programmes in view of the International Yoga Day on June 21.

