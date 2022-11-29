Bangladesh enjoys a special place in India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy: President Murmu

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu has said that Bangladesh occupies a special place in India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy. She said she looks forward to stronger and deeper cooperation between India and Bangladesh in all aspects in the coming days. Welcoming the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman, who presented his credentials to the President on Monday, President Murmu said that India-Bangladesh relations are bound by language, culture, and history and the unique tie is forged in shared sacrifices.

Referring to her meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in September during her visit to India, President Droupadi Murmu said that there is an immense political will in both the countries to take forward the relations to a new height. She recalled the joint celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties. She also mentioned that Bangladesh is India’s largest trade partner in South Asia. She highlighted the largest visa operations of India in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner thanked President Murmu and conveyed greetings from Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Bangladesh remains grateful to the government and people of India for extending their moral and material support during the War of Liberation fought under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971. He further said that Bangladesh-India relations have reached a new height and it is a model for neighbourhood relations. He thanked the Government of India for inviting Bangladesh to the G-20 Summit, said an official press release issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi.

The newly appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman takes up his India assignment after serving as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices, WTO and other International Organizations in Geneva from 2020-22. He was also Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Switzerland.