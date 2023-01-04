Bangladesh Election Commission is independent, no problem with election observers: PM Hasina

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the Election Commission of Bangladesh is very much independent and the elections in the country will be held as per constitutional provision, reports the official news agency BSS.

A group of four British parliamentarians called on her in Dhaka on Wednesday. Interacting with the parliamentarians Prime Minister Hasina said that Bangladesh follows the Westminster type of democracy and it has no problem if election observers come during the general elections.

Prime Minister Hasina said that the ruling Awami League has a long tradition of fighting for the restoration of democracy from the military rulers in the past who used to grab power with the help of guns and manipulate elections after forming political parties.

In the meanwhile, the United States has called upon all political parties in Bangladesh to respect the rule of law, refrain from violence, harassment and intimidation. Briefing media in Washington on Tuesday, the State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US has called on the government to ensure that no party or candidate threatens, incites, or conducts violence against another party or candidate. Further, he said that the US has called on the government to respect and protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, of association, and peaceful assembly for the people of Bangladesh.

The State Department spokesperson said that genuine elections require the ability of all candidates to engage voters free from violence, harassment, and intimidation. He said that the US calls upon the government to investigate reports of violence, harassment, intimidation and unjustified detention thoroughly, transparently, impartially, and to hold the perpetrators to account.