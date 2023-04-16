इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2023 11:19:50      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh: Dhaka records highest temperature in 58 years

The extraordinary heat wave in Bangladesh continues over large parts of the country with the meteorological department predicting its continuation over the next few days.

Capital city Dhaka had its hottest day on Saturday in 58 years with the temperature rising to 40.4 degrees Celsius. It is the highest temperature since 1965 when the highest temperature was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius.

The mid-western city of Chuadanga recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees on Saturday. Overall, Bangladesh experienced its highest temperature of 44.5 degrees at Jashore in 1964. On Saturday, a severe heatwave was experienced in several districts of Bangladesh including Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikganj, Bagerhat, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia.

The heatwave has made the condition of labour working outside on roads and construction sites extremely difficult. Being the month of fasting during Ramadan, rickshaw pullers and other such sections of society are suffering immensely. Increased demand for power also led to power cuts in certain areas of the capital city Dhaka on Saturday.

