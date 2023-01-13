FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2023 02:24:06      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Dhaka International Film Festival to screen 36 films from India

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

The 21st edition of Bangladesh’s largest film festival- Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) will be inaugurated on Saturday, January 14. Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. Announcing this at a press conference on Thursday, Festival Director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal said that 255 films from 71 countries will be screened during the 8-day long festival. It will include 129 full length feature films and 123 Independent and short films. All the shows will be free for the viewers at multiple venues in Dhaka.

The festival will have 9 segments including a competitive segment under the Asian Cinema section with the best film being awarded Taka 1 lakh, a crest and certificate by the eminent jury. Under the retrospective section, the DIFF will showcase 4 films by the renowned French new-wave filmmaker Fracois Truffaut. The Bangladesh panorama will feature 9 full length films from the country.

It will also have sections like cinema of the world, spiritual films, Children’s film, Women filmmakers and short and experimental films.

A total of 36 films from India will be screened during the festival under various segments. Aprajito directed by Anik Dutta, I am not the River Jhelum, directed by Prabhash Chandra and Hawk’s Muffin directed by Krishnendu Kalesh will be screened under the Asian Films Competition segment of the festival.

The DIFF will also organise the ninth International Women Filmmakers Conference between 15-16 January. A seminar cum workshop on ‘East meets West’ will also be held between 15-18 January during the DIFF. The ‘Wide Angle’ programme will provide insights into the art and technique of film making to those interested in films.

Drawing attention to the gradual decline and disappearance of Jatra and Circus in Bangladesh, Festival Director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal highlighted the growing difficulty in putting together such a festival in the country with paucity of resources and declining number of sponsors. He called upon the government and other public bodies to provide a permanent venue for the film festival and extend more robust support for organising these events.

The festival is organised by the Rainbow Film Society of Bangladesh. ‘Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society’ is its motto.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart