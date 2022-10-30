FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe in a thriller in the ICC T20 World Cup

Bangladesh edged past Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup Cricket in a thriller played at Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday. Winning the toss Bangladesh decided to bat and scored 150 runs losing seven wickets after 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 71 while Afif Hossain scored 29. It was the first half century of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the T20 international matches which helped Bangladesh reach a respectable score of 150.

Earlier, Zimbabwe made a shaky start losing a wicket in the first over to Taskin’s superb bowling. Tasking hit again in the 3rd over to send Craig Ervine back to pavilion with Zimbabwe score at 17/2. Taskin hit again in the 12th over, breaking the 34 run partnership between Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams, sending Zimbabwe to 69 for five in 12 overs.
The drama happened in the last over when Zimbabwe needed 16 runs to win. Bangladesh gave the bowling in the last over to Mosaddek Hossain. When the last bowl of the match was bowled, Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan stumped the player with five runs needed off the last ball. However, after the player Muzarabani had left for the pavillon, the third umpire found that the wicketkeeper had collected the ball in front of the stumps and it was declared a no ball. Players were called back to play the last ball being given a free hit. But it did not help Zimbabwe as Mosaddek Hossain sent a dot ball for Bangladesh to score a 3-run victory over Zimbabwe.

Sean Williams was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 64 in 42 balls. Taskin was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant 3/19 wicket haul.

