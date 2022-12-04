Bangladesh defeat India in 1st ODI of 3-match series in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

India suffered one wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first One Day International of 3-match series at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on Sunday evening. With this, Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

Put in to bat first, the visitors were bundled out by the hosts for 186 in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul turned out the lone warrior with his half-century. For Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib al Hasan claimed five-wicket-haul while Ebadot Hossain rattled Indian batting by picking four wickets.

Chasing 187-run target, Bangladesh were nine down at 136 runs then Mehidy Hasan smashed unbeaten game-changing knock of 38 runs to snatch win from the jaws of defeat. For India, Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets while Kuldeep Sen and Washington Sundar took two wickets each. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.

The second One Day International will be held on Wednesday and the third on Saturday at the same venue.

The ODI series will be followed by two Test matches, a crucial red-ball rubber for India in the battle for the final of the World Test Championship