Bangladesh: Death sentence to 5 persons for murder of writer Avijit Roy

AMN/ WEB DESK
A special Court in Dhaka Yesterday sentenced five members of banned outfit Ansar-al-Islam to death and another to life sentence for the brutal murder of agnostic science writer Avijit Roy in 2015 in Bangladesh.
Delivering the judgement, the judge said that Avijit Roy laid down his life for freedom of expression and the aim of the murder was to throttle freedom of expression and create an atmosphere of fear so that none can express their views freely.
This is the second verdict by the special court. Earlier this week, it had awarded death sentence to the killers of Dipon who published Avjit Roy’s books.
Avijit Roy was a Bangladeshi born US citizen who wrote against Islamic fundamentalism. He was hacked to death by a group of Islamic extremists in Dhaka and his wife was also seriously injured in the attack.