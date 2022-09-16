FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh crush Bhutan to enter finals of the SAFF Women’s Championship

WEB DESK

Bangladesh crushed Bhutan 8-0 in the Semi-finals of the SAFF Women’s Championship match played at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu on Friday.

Skipper Sabina Khatun continued with her superb form by striking thrice in the match against Bhutan to lead Bangladesh into the finals. This is the second time since 2016 that Bangladesh has reached the finals of the SAFF Championship.

Bangladesh continued to dominate right from the beginning when Sirat Jahan Shopna scored the first goal against Bhutan in the second minute of the game after receiving the pass from the mid-field Monika Chakma.

Skipper Sabina scored the second goal in the 17th minute of the game attacking Bhutan side from the left flank. It was followed by another goal by Krishna Rani Sarkar in the 30th minute. Rituporna scored the fourth goal in the 35th minute.

The remaining four goals were scored in the second half with Sabina scoring the fight goal in the 53rd minute. Masura Parvin scored the 6th goal for Bangladesh in the 56th minute. The seventh goal was hit by substitute Tohura Khatun in the 87th minute while Sabina completed her hat-trick scoring the eighth goal for Bangladesh in the 90 plus 3rd minute of the match.

Bangladesh will play the winner of the other Semi-finals being played between India and Nepal on Friday. The final match is scheduled to be held on Monday.

