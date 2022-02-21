Bangladesh: Covid restrictions to be removed from February 22

AMN/ WEB DESK

In view of improvement in the covid situation in the country, the government of Bangladesh has decided to remove all restrictions from February 22. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Sunday.

Briefing media Cabinet Secretay Khandker Anwarul Islam said that a clear instruction was given to schools to start face to face classes from Feb 22 while primary schools will open from March 1. However, wearing of masks in public places will continue to remain mandatory. Cabinet Secretary informed that a special drive has been planned for Feb 26 to vaccinate 1 crore people with Covid 19 shots. The local administration has been asked to campaign on a large scale to make it a success.

Amid sharply rising cases of Covid 19 in the country, the Government had imposed an 11-point restriction on January 13 which was further extended till February 7 and again till February 21. It imposed several restrictions on public transport and gathering to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, Bangladesh has seen a sharp improvement in the covid situation in the last few weeks with sample positivity rate remaining below 10 percent for the last three days. The number of new infections also fell below 2000 on Sunday marking the improvement in the pandemic situation.

Bangladesh has provided the first dose of the vaccine to 10.17 crore crore people while 7.54 crore people have received both the doses. More than 30 lakh people have received the booster dose of the vaccine till Saturday.