DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Israel’s National Security Council ‘looking into’ NSO spyware allegations
Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM for event
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Innovation will be key to benefit multifold from this tech growth: Infosys CEO
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2021 02:37:30      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: COVID positivity rises to over 32 percent, strict lockdown to be reimposed from Friday morning

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Bangladesh is set to reimpose the ‘strict lockdown’ from 6 a.m. on Friday, 23 July, after a 8 day relaxation given from 15 July to 22 July in view of the festival of Eid-Ul-Azha. State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told media on Thursday that this time the lockdown will be stricter than before. Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and military will be deployed in the country for the enforcement of the restrictions, said the Minister.

The government has decided to close all offices and factories, including the exported oriented industries and Ready Made Garment Factories (RMG) this time unlike the last lockdown when factories and RMG industries were allowed to operate.

Public Transport including road, railways, waterways and the domestic flights will remain suspended during this period. However, cargo operations and emergency services like hospitals and medical work will not be covered under the restrictions.

Kitchen markets and shops for daily items will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with health guidelines in place.

People will not be allowed to move out of homes except in case of emergencies and purchase of essentials.

Meanwhile, the sample positivity rate in the country climbed above 32 percent on Thursday which is almost the same as the highest level reported on August 3 last year.

The Directorate General of Health Services reported 187 deaths and 3697 new cases of corona infection on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Recalling India’s performances at previous Olympics (Seoul to Rio)

By Harpal Singh Bedi Called the greatest show on earth, the Olympic Games are celebration of human exce ...

Tokyo ready for sober opening ceremony of Olympics 2020

WEB DESK Sports fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from t ...

More controversy on eve of opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020

AMN WEB DESK Olympic organizers on Thursday sacked the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayas ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz