Bangladesh: COVID positivity rises to over 32 percent, strict lockdown to be reimposed from Friday morning

WEB DESK

Bangladesh is set to reimpose the ‘strict lockdown’ from 6 a.m. on Friday, 23 July, after a 8 day relaxation given from 15 July to 22 July in view of the festival of Eid-Ul-Azha. State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told media on Thursday that this time the lockdown will be stricter than before. Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and military will be deployed in the country for the enforcement of the restrictions, said the Minister.

The government has decided to close all offices and factories, including the exported oriented industries and Ready Made Garment Factories (RMG) this time unlike the last lockdown when factories and RMG industries were allowed to operate.

Public Transport including road, railways, waterways and the domestic flights will remain suspended during this period. However, cargo operations and emergency services like hospitals and medical work will not be covered under the restrictions.

Kitchen markets and shops for daily items will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with health guidelines in place.

People will not be allowed to move out of homes except in case of emergencies and purchase of essentials.

Meanwhile, the sample positivity rate in the country climbed above 32 percent on Thursday which is almost the same as the highest level reported on August 3 last year.

The Directorate General of Health Services reported 187 deaths and 3697 new cases of corona infection on Thursday.