Bangladesh: COVID positivity comes down to 10 percent

The COVID 19 situation in Bangladesh continued to show improvement with the sample positivity rate declining to nearly 10 percent on Wednesday. The positivity rate has been over 11 percent since June 5 reaching nearly 33 percent on July 24. With 79 deaths recorded on Wednesday, the country witnessed the lowest daily death toll since July 26 when 77 deaths had taken place. The number of active cases in Bangladesh has fallen to 45,422 from a high of over 1.57 lakh on July 19.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Parliament on Wednesday that Bangladesh plans to provide over 1 crore COVID 19 vaccines to people every month. She said that as per schedule Bangladesh will get two crore Chinese Sinopharm vaccines per month from October till December. She said that till August 30, Bangladesh has taken measures to collect over 24 crore doses of the COVID vaccine from various sources, reports the official news agency BSS.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 10 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine gifted by the US to Bangladesh under the COVAX initiative of WHO reached Dhaka. It has received 1.1 million Pfizer and 5.5 million Moderna doses from the US so far.

According to the latest figures provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 18.67 million people have received the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine till Wednesday. More than 8.2 million people have received both the doses of the vaccine.