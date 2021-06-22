Bangladesh continues to report upward trend in daily COVID-19 infections

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh continued to report an upward trend in daily COVID-19 infections even as the government ramped up its effort to contain the spread of the virus in the country. The country yesterday reported 4,636 new cases of Corona virus infection which is the highest since 14th of April when 5,185 new cases were reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 78 deaths were reported in the day taking the death toll in the country to 13,626. The sample positivity rate also climbed over 19 per cent.

In view of the alarming rise in Corona virus cases, the government imposed restrictions on overall activities and movement including public movements in seven districts namely Manikganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur, Rajbari and Gopalganj from this morning till midnight of 30th of this month. During this period, all vehicular movement except emergency services will remain suspended in the districts.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh started a limited vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in selected hospitals yesterday.