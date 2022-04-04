Bangladesh: Policeman harassing woman for wearing bindi suspended

AMN / DHAKA

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday suspended the Police Constable who harassed the women teacher of a local college for wearing Bindi on Saturday. An Inquiry Committee has also been set up to investigate the complaint lodged by the college teacher Lata Samaddar on Saturday. Lata Samaddar had lodged a complaint that a Police Constable abused her for wearing Bindi while going to the college. When she protested the constable tried to run her over with his motorcycle during which she was injured.

The incident sparked several protests across Bangladesh with organizations condemning the incident and demanding action against the accused police constable. On social media, several women belonging to all communities posted photos wearing Bindi or Teep to protest against the incident. Women Parliamentarians of Bangladesh condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the Police Constable.

Actor and Parliamentarian Suborna Mustafa spoke against the incident in the parliament on Sunday calling it shameful and demanding action against the culprit. She termed the incident disgraceful going beyond party identity as it concerns the woman community. Social activist and Parliamentarian Aroma Dutta called the incident more than a case of harassment. She said that it is preventing people from practising their own culture as women have worn Bindi and jewellery for thousands of years in this country.