FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2022 10:44:34      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Policeman harassing woman for wearing bindi suspended

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / DHAKA

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday suspended the Police Constable who harassed the women teacher of a local college for wearing Bindi on Saturday. An Inquiry Committee has also been set up to investigate the complaint lodged by the college teacher Lata Samaddar on Saturday. Lata Samaddar had lodged a complaint that a Police Constable abused her for wearing Bindi while going to the college. When she protested the constable tried to run her over with his motorcycle during which she was injured.

The incident sparked several protests across Bangladesh with organizations condemning the incident and demanding action against the accused police constable. On social media, several women belonging to all communities posted photos wearing Bindi or Teep to protest against the incident. Women Parliamentarians of Bangladesh condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the Police Constable.

Actor and Parliamentarian Suborna Mustafa spoke against the incident in the parliament on Sunday calling it shameful and demanding action against the culprit. She termed the incident disgraceful going beyond party identity as it concerns the woman community. Social activist and Parliamentarian Aroma Dutta called the incident more than a case of harassment. She said that it is preventing people from practising their own culture as women have worn Bindi and jewellery for thousands of years in this country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches new rare chemical Reference Materials to strengthen anti-doping testing

AMN Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched six new and rare Reference Materials (RM ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart