Bangladesh concede easy win to Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup

Bangladesh conceded an easy win to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World cup at Adelaide in Australia on Sunday dashing its hope of reaching the semifinals. With this win Pakistan has entered the semi finals of the T20 World Cup. Chasing an easy score of 127 runs scored by Bangladesh batting first, Pakistan achieved the target with five wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat first. They had scored a decent 70 at halfway mark losing one wicket but then suffered a massive collapse starting with the controversial LBW dismissal of Shakib. Bangladesh scored only 58 runs in the last 10 overs. Najmul Hossain scored 54 off 48 balls. It was his second half-century in the tournament. He became the 7th Bangladeshi batter to score 1000 runs in T20 matches. Soumya Sarkar scored 20 and Liton Das contributed 10. No other batters however reached double digit figures. However, finally Bangladesh could manage to get only 127 for 8 in 20 overs.

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4/22 while Shadab Khan took 2/30.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan started off cautiously but departed in successive overs. Later Mohammad Haris scored a fast paced 31 off 18 balls to put Pakistan in a winning position easily.

Commenting on Bangladesh’s performance, Captain Shakib Al Hasan termed this T20 World Cup as their best, though there was scope for doing better. Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his satisfaction on getting a semifinal berth after their shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe earlier.