Bangladesh celebrates Vijay Diwas today to mark victory of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh is celebrating its 52nd  Victory Day to mark its Liberation from Pakistan in 1971. After a heroic battle that lasted for close to 9 months, the Pakistani armed forces led by Gen. A K A Niazi surrendered with his 93,000 forces before the Indian military and the Muktibahini forces of Bangladesh.

On the occasion of 52nd Victory Day, Bijoy Dibos,16th December 2022, the atmosphere in the city of Dhaka and other places in Bangladesh is of joy, pride and jubilant determination. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the colourful parade by the Bangladesh armed forces at the National Parade Square in Dhaka while schools, colleges, and residential areas celebrated the Bijoy Dibos with flag hoisting, singing of the national anthem and organising cultural programmes.

The day began with President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the liberation war at the National Memorial in Savar and to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib at his memorial in Dhanmondi. The day is a testimony to India-Bangladesh relations as India played a key role in the liberation of Bangladesh by extending its military, humanitarian and moral support to achieve the liberation of Bangladesh based on the struggle of its people against the brutal and oppressive Pakistani military. Truly, this is a  day of victory not only for Bangladesh but also for India and humanity at large as it marks the triumph of people over the forces of brutality and exploitation across the globe. 

