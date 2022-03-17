FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh celebrates birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Bangladesh is celebrating the 102nd birth anniversary of its father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The architect of modern Bangladesh was born on 17 March 1920 at Tungipara village of Gopalganj in the undivided India.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at his birthplace in Tungipara on Thursday. This was the first time since the corona pandemic in 2020 that the President and Prime Minister went to Tungipara to pay tributes to Bangabandhu in person.

Cabinet members, PM’s advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League were present on the occasion. Prime Minister Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq were also present, reports the official news agency BSS.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Several programmes are being organised across Bangladesh to celebrate the day. The ruling Awami League is holding a weeklong programme with the title ‘Hridoye Pitribhumi’. Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations are airing special programmes to highlight the importance of the day for the people of Bangladesh.

