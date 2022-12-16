Bangladesh Celebrates 52nd victory Day

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh celebrated its 52nd Victory Day, known as ‘Bijoy Dibos’, to mark the liberation from Pakistan in 1971 with enthusiasm and public participation on Friday. On this day in 1971, the Pakistani armed forces led by General A A K Niazi had surrendered before the Indian army and the Mukti-Bahini liberation force of Bangladesh with over 90,000 of his troops which ended the 9 month long struggle of the people of Bangladesh.

The day began with President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina paying rich tributes to the martyrs of the liberation war at the National Memorial in Savar and to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his memorial in Dhanmondi.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the colourful parade by the Bangladesh armed forces at the National Parade Square in Dhaka while schools, colleges, residential areas celebrated the Bijoy Dibos with flag hoisting, singing of the national anthem and organising cultural programmes.

Greeting the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Victory Day, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in his message to Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said that the shared sacrifices of both the countries and outlook for the future continue to inspire the vibrant India-Bangladesh relationship.

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh also extended its greetings to the people of Bangladesh. It said that the Vijay Diwas symbolises the strong bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh which is made eternal by the shared sacrifices of Muktijoddhas and Indian soldiers who shed their blood to liberate Bangladesh from oppression and atrocities.