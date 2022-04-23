FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh built a cross-sectoral Delta Plan 2100 for a resilient and prosperous delta- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh has built a cross sectoral Delta Plan 2100 to work towards a resilient and prosperous delta. She said Bangladesh is hosting an International Financing Conference next month to mobilise resources for projects under the plan.

In her message to the Fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit being held in the Japanese city of Kumamoto on April 23-24, Sheikh Hasina said that countries in the Asia Pacific region should combine forces to share good practices, knowledge and technologies to help address the common challenges. She called upon countries to adopt basin-wise approach to manage the waters of trans-boundary rivers, reports the official news agency BSS. 

Urging countries to ensure sound water management to ‘build back better’ from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Hasina said that youth should be trained to become responsible actors for water inclusiveness, efficiency and sustainability. Speaking about the measures taken by Bangladesh, Prime Minister Hasina said that her government has drawn up an inclusive, whole-of-society approach for water management. 

Prime Minister Hasina said Bangladesh is considered a role model in water related disaster management as the country has benefitted from developing early warning systems and community-based interventions. She said Bangladesh is giving emphasis on nature based solutions including rainwater harvesting.

She informed that Bangladeshi scientists are working to develop salinity and water-resistant, and drought-tolerant crops, and have already invented a number of varieties. Bangladesh is looking forward to using the sediment loads flowing into the Bay of Bengal for reclaiming and elevating lands in the  coastal areas, said Prime Minister Hasina.

