FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2022 12:49:48      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh-born Fahmida Azim wins 2022 Pulitzer prize in Illustrated Reporting, Commentary category

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh-born Fahmida Azim working for the Insider online magazine of United States has been selected for the 2022 Pulitzer prize under the category of Illustrated Reporting and Commentary. She is among the four journalists including Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider being published from New York, selected for their work on the Chinese oppression of the Uyghurs. The work ‘I escaped a Chinese internment Camp’ has illustrations by Fahmida Azim.

The citation for the award said that they have been selected for the prize for using graphic reportage and the comics medium to tell a powerful yet intimate story of the Chinese oppression of the Uyghurs, making the issue accessible to a wider public. Fahmida Azim was born in Bangladesh and now settled in the US. She is an illustrator and story teller. Her work centers on themes of identity, culture and autonomy.

Her art works have been seen in several international journals like the NPR, Glamour, Scientific American, The Intercept, Vice, The New York Times among others. She has illustrated a number of books including her own notable project ‘Muslim Women Are Everything’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC trounce Indian Air Force FT; Odisha FC defeat Kerala Blasters

AMN Bengaluru FC trounces Indian Air Force FT by four goals to nil at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkat ...

Saina Nehwal storms into pre quarter finals of BWF World Championship

AMN London Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal produced a fine performance to kick-off her BWF W ...

Chess: Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa defeats world champion Magnus Carlsen

AMN Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today praised chess player and Grandmaster R. Praggnana ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart