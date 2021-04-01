Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
Bangladesh bans arrival from Europe except UK and 12 other countries

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh bans arrival from Europe except UK and 12 other countries. In view of the surge in the COVID 19 cases in the country over the last week, Bangladesh has banned the arrival of passengers from Europe except the UK and 12 other countries. A circular was issued to this effect by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) specifying that passengers from Europe except the UK and Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Peru, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey and Uruguay will not be allowed to enter Bangladesh.

The airlines operating from all these countries are allowed only to carry transit passengers who will have to stay inside the premises of the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport.

The Directorate General of Health Services has identified 31 districts out of 64 in the country as ‘high risk’ based on the daily test positivity rate of over 10 percent. These districts include 11 under the Dhaka division.

Bangladesh reported the highest number of 5358 Corona positive cases in one day yesterday since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year. It also reported 52 deaths which is the highest in the last 7 months.

