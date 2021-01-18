World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award at IFFI Goa
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2021 06:45:24      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh announces several measures to boost film industry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In a major boost to the film industry, Bangladesh has announced several measures to boost the film Industry in the country. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka yesterday during the ceremony to give away National Film Awards 2019.

Bangladesh will create a fund of Tk 1000 crore to provide concessional financing for building cineplexes and cinema halls for the people of the country. This was announced today in Dhaka by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. During the National Film Awards handing over programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government will not only open the closed cinema halls but also modernise them to attract more and more people to the cinema halls.

She assured the film community that the government will take all possible steps to develop and modernise the film industry in Bangladesh.

She called upon the film fraternity to make films on the theme of Liberation War of Bangladesh and its culture to let people know the real history of Bangladesh victory.

Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud handed over the national awards to the winners on behalf of the Prime Minister.

National Film Awards 2019 were given away in 26 categories to people for their outstanding contribution to the film industry. The awards were announced on December 3 last year.

Eminent Actor Masud Parvez, known as Sohel Rana, and actress Kohinoor Akter Suchanda were conferred the lifetime achievement award for their contribution to the film industry.

‘No Dorai’ and ‘Fagun Haway’ jointly won the award in the best film category.

Taneem Rahman Angshu was given the award for best director for his film ‘No Dorai’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sporting facilities to be named after renowned athletes: Kiren Rijiju

AMN Sports Ministry has decided to name all upcoming and upgraded sporting facilities of the Sports Authori ...

Australia lead India by 54 runs at stumps on day three

AMN Australia finished day three on 21 without loss in their second innings against India in the fourth and ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!