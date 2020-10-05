Bangladesh announces restrictions ahead of Durga Puja

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has issued directives restricting certain activities in view of the security, law and order and COVID 19 pandemic during the upcoming Durga Puja in the country. The directives came after the meeting Chaired by Home Minister Asaduzzamn Khan on Sunday in Dhaka.

The meeting requested the leaders of the nationwide Sarbajanin Puja Committee to limit the number of Puja mandaps as much as possible. The government has also decided that no procession will be allowed during the immersion of the idol at the end of the Durga Puja, said the press release issued by the Home Ministry.

The meeting decided that the Puja Celebration Committee will take steps to reduce the number of public gatherings at the Puja Mandap and to broadcast the Anjali program live.

The organisers have been asked to maintain health guidelines such as social distancing, wearing of masks and using the hand sanitiser for people visiting the mandaps.

Police forces will be on mobile duty to deal with law and order situations. The guidelines also require that various ceremonies should be held maintaining religious harmony.

The Puja Udjapan Committee will be coordinating with the local administration and law enforcement agencies for the management of the mandaps.