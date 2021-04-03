Bangladesh announces countrywide lockdown from Monday

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid a sharp rise in Corona infection and death over the last several days, Bangladesh has announced that a countrywide lockdown will be imposed from Monday. Briefing media in Dhaka on Saturday Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that the lockdown decision was taken as the lethal virus is rising fast.

The Minister urged people to properly follow health guidelines to protect themselves from Covid-19. He said people must wear face masks and follow health guidelines amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

On Friday nearly 6900 people were found corona positive in the country which is the highest number since March last year when the first Corona case was detected in the country. Organisations providing emergency services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown. Industries will also remain open and employees will have to work in shifts, following health guidelines.