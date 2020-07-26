Bangladesh and India have close and historic ties: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

AMN / DHAKA

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen has said that India and his country share close and historical ties. Speaking to a private news channel in Bangladesh on Sunday Dr. Momen said that the relationship between the two countries is very strong and they are able to resolve all the problems by discussing the issues together.

Referring to the land border issue he said that it has been resolved after the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi came to power in India. On the issue of border killings, he said that India has adopted a very understanding approach and such incidents have greatly reduced.

Speaking about the initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi to create a COVID 19 emergency fund for the SAARC nations, Dr. Momen said that India has provided assistance to Bangladesh through this fund. Bangladesh has also utilised this fund to help other countries like Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. He said both the countries have been working together to fight the pandemic.

On the issue of tension between India and China, Foreign Minister Momen said that India has never put any pressure on Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh believes in the dictum of spreading peace in the area as given by the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said that both China and India are friends of Bangladesh. Calling India its historic and close friend, Dr. Momen said, China is Bangladesh’s recent development partner. He said that Bangladesh never believes in interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. He expressed the hope that the mature leadership of India and China will be able to de-escalate the tension and resolve the issue with dialogue and discussion.