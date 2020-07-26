COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2020 11:34:10      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh and India have close and historic ties: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / DHAKA

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen has said that India and his country share close and historical ties. Speaking to a private news channel in Bangladesh on Sunday Dr. Momen said that the relationship between the two countries is very strong and they are able to resolve all the problems by discussing the issues together.

Referring to the land border issue he said that it has been resolved after the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi came to power in India. On the issue of border killings, he said that India has adopted a very understanding approach and such incidents have greatly reduced.

Speaking about the initiative taken by Prime Minister Modi to create a COVID 19 emergency fund for the SAARC nations, Dr. Momen said that India has provided assistance to Bangladesh through this fund. Bangladesh has also utilised this fund to help other countries like Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. He said both the countries have been working together to fight the pandemic.

On the issue of tension between India and China, Foreign Minister Momen said that India has never put any pressure on Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh believes in the dictum of spreading peace in the area as given by the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said that both China and India are friends of Bangladesh. Calling India its historic and close friend, Dr. Momen said, China is Bangladesh’s recent development partner. He said that Bangladesh never believes in interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. He expressed the hope that the mature leadership of India and China will be able to de-escalate the tension and resolve the issue with dialogue and discussion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Panchkula (Haryana) to host 4th Khelo India Youth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Panchkula in Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Ga ...

“Mental toughness will be crucial in the Olympics” Hockey coaches

FILE PHOTO Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Describing the Olympics as the toughest competition in the spor ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

Woman gives birth to baby girl on NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar

Woman gives birth to baby girl on NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar

It was the 10th childbirth including a twins on an NDRF boat while evacuating expecting mothers from flood-hit ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!