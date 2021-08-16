India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Afghanistan: Key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif falls to Taliban
Twitter restores Rahul Gandhi account
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
इंडियन आवाज़     16 Aug 2021 05:43:48      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh a potential development partner of Afghanistan: Foreign Ministry

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Bangladesh said in a press release on Monday that it considers itself as a potential development partner and a friend of Afghanistan.

It stands ready to share its best practices with Afghanistan in a range of areas such as basic education, community healthcare, sanitation, human resources development, agriculture, climate change adaptation, disaster management and ICT enabled public service delivery.

MoFA in its statement said that it is carefully observing the fast evolving situation in Afghanistan, which may have an impact on the region and beyond.

Citing its shared historical and cultural linkages and membership of SAARC, Bangladesh recalled Afghanistan’s support during the War of Liberation. It said Bangladesh is committed to working with Afghanistan to fulfil the visionary policy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that the region must grow and prosper together.

Bangladesh expressed its belief that a democratic and pluralistic Afghanistan as chosen by its people is the only guarantee of stability and development in the country.

The MoFA said that Bangladesh firmly believes that it is upon the people of Afghanistan to rebuild their country and decide the course of the future themselves. It said that Bangladesh would be happy to continue to work with the people of Afghanistan and the international community for its socio-economic development.

It urged all stakeholders in Afghanistan to maintain peace and calm ensuring safety and security of all including foreign nationals.

