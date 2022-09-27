Bangladesh: 65 Killed in Karatoya river boat mishap

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll in the Karatoya river boat mishap in Panchagarh rose to 65 with more bodies recovered. 14 others remained missing.

In the rescue operation, 15 more bodies have been recovered till filling the report since the morning today after a boat capsized in the Karatoya River on Sunday afternoon, Boda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sujoy Kumar Roy said.

Earlier, 24 bodies have been recovered on Saturday, 26 on Sunday after a boat carrying over a hundred passengers beyond its capacity capsized in the river in northern Panchagarh district.

Passengers were going to Badeshwari temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahurul Islam said a five-member probe committee has been formed to look into the incident and the committee has been asked to submit its report by three working days.

The bodies of those identified have been handed over to their relatives, the DC added.

At least 70-80 people were rescued alive following the incident, he said.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, Thakurgaon-1 constituency lawmaker Ramesh Chandra Sen and Dinajpur-1 lawmaker Manoranjan Shil Gopal visited the scene.

