Bangalore-based start-up develops Electrochemical test ELISA, to estimate accurate antibody concentration of COVID -19

A Bangalore-based start-up has developed a novel, point-of-care Electrochemical ELISA test that enables fast and accurate estimation of total antibody concentration of COVID -19 in clinical samples. PathShodh Healthcare, the start-up incubated at the Society for Innovation and Development, Indian Institute of Science, has made a very significant breakthrough to develop the first of its kind, semi-quantitative Electrochemical ELISA test for COVID-19 IgM and IgG antibodies.

While Qualitative analysis detects constituent elements in the sample, semiquantitative analysis gives an approximate estimation of their concentrations.

PathShodh has received the license to manufacture for sale from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

This novel technology and product was supported by the Department of Science and Technology under its initiative on Centre for Augmenting WAR with COVID-19 Health Crisis.