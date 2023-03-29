Ban on Wheat export to continue

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

The government has said the ban on the export of wheat will continue as long as the country does not feel comfortable with the domestic supplies to meet the food security needs.

Addressing a press conference, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said, wheat production has not been impacted due to unseasonal rains. He added that even after rains, the total wheat output will be at a record 112 million tonnes this year.

As per the second estimate of the agriculture ministry, the government has projected a record wheat production of 112.18 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June). Mr. Meena also mentioned that the government procurement of fresh wheat crop has kick-started, and about 10,727 tonnes was purchased at minimum support price (MSP) in Madhya Pradesh. He informed that FCI aims to procure 13.2 million tonnes of wheat from Punjab, 7.5 million tonnes from Haryana, and 8 million tonnes from Madhya Pradesh in 2023-24.

Mr. Meena said the agriculture ministry has estimated a record wheat output, taking into account weather fluctuations. He said rains are a cause of concern as it affects the quality of the grain but the low temperature is good for wheat crops for full maturity and therefore the estimated quantity of wheat production is likely to be achieved. Mr. Meena said as a result, the government’s wheat procurement target of 34.15 million tonnes will also be achieved.