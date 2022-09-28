Ban on PFI a Counter-productive Move: CPI

AMN

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today against the ban imposed on Popular Front of India (PFI)

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India feels that banning an organisation will not be of any benefit and often the ban has proved to be counter-productive.

The CPI does not at all support any of the extremist views held by the Popular Front of India (PFI) and also condemns all violent activities committed by it against its opponents.

In the wake of past experience, the party disapproves the ban on PFI.