Ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR to continue amid deteriorating air quality

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ban on construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region (NCR) will continue in view of deteriorating air quality recorded in the last 24 hours. This decision was taken by the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects today. The committee has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP will continue for the present.

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index clocked the very poor category at 357 today as per Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality bulletin. The Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly on a regular basis.