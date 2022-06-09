‘Balance-waad syndromes’: Owaisi slams Delhi Police after FIR against him

AIMIM chief Owaisi in a series of tweets trained guns at the Delhi Police, alleging that it lacks courage to pursue cases against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

News Desk

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday tweeted after being named in an FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with alleged inflammatory remarks made by him.

A Delhi Police officer said that Owaisi, journalist Saba Naqvi, priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal were named in a separate FIR after analysis of their ‘controversial messages on social media’.

Owaisi in a series of tweets shared a screenshot of what he claimed to be a copy of the Delhi Police FIR. The Hyderabad MP claimed that the FIR didn’t mention what crime he was being booked for. Owaisi trained guns at the Delhi Police, alleging that it lacks courage to pursue cases against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Here are the top quotes made by Owaisi in his tweet while responding to the FIR against him.

“I’ve received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR”.

I’ve received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR pic.twitter.com/0RJW1z71aN

— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 9, 2022

“It appears that Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal etc. This is why the delayed & weak response. In fact, Yati has violated his bail conditions repeatedly by inciting genocide against Muslims & insulting Islam”

> “Modi’s hate speeches were similarly rewarded. In fact the people who attempted to shoot me, admitted that they did so, so that they could become prominent Hindutva politicians. This culture must end”.

>“If Modi were sincere he would have stamped out hate speech without indulging in fake balance-vaad. Let genocidal hate speakers be put in prison under non-bailable draconian laws rather than getting promotions”.

> “As for the FIR against me, we will consult our lawyers & address it as and when required. We will not be intimidated by these tactics. Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated”.