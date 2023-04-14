Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti Odia New Year & Puthandu being celebrated today

India is celebrating various festivals across its regions. While Punjab and its neighbouring states in North India are observing “Baisakhi”, Tamil Nadu marks its New Year “Puthandu.” Wishing each and everyone on the special occasions that they follow and rejoice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared wishes and greetings on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti Odia New Year and Puthandu. In a series of tweets, Mr Modi hoped that the occasion will deepen the bonds of togetherness in society. He wished everyone a healthy and happy year ahead.