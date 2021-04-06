Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
BAI postpones all domestic tournaments

Harpal Singh Bedi -New Delhi, 5 April

Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday postponed all  domestic  tournaments  scheduled to be held in April and May  due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fate of  Indian Open decide scheduled to be held from May 11 to 16 in New Delhi hangs in balance  as  the BAI has  yet to take a final call on it 
“With the exponential rise in the number of COVID+ cases across the country, BAI President Himanta Biswa has decided to postpone all the upcoming domestic tournaments starting with Bengaluru  (April 18-25) followed by junior & sub-junior in Hyderabad  in May,” the BAI said in a statement..

As per the BAI calendar released on March 26, the All Indian Senior Ranking tournament was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from April 18 to 25.
Apart from the senior ranking tournament, qualifiers and main draws of the junior and sub-junior tournaments were scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Mysuru and Bengaluru in May.

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

