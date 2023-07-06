इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 11:32:03      انڈین آواز
Bahu Balli Cattle fence along highways to prevent road accidents

By Bisheshwar Mishra

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is planning to implement the Bahu Balli Cattle Fence along highways in India to prevent cattle from crossing the road and causing dangerous accidents that result in the loss of human lives. 

In a series of tweets, Mr Gadkari said, the fence will be 1.20 meters high and will be installed on section 23 of NH-30 as a comprehensive solution. He said, this installation will serve as a demonstration before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhattisgarh. 

The Minister said the cattle fence, constructed using bamboo, offers a fully effective and environmentally friendly solution. Mr. Gadkari said the bamboo is treated with creosote oil and coated with HDPE, making it a stronger alternative to steel. The fence has a fire rating of Class 1, ensuring safety, and aligns with the principles of Aatmanirbhar Bharat which aims to make all highways sustainable and minimize harm to wildlife and cattle, he added.

