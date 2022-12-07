FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Dec 2022 01:43:57      انڈین آواز

Badminton; Prannoy in tough group with Olympic champion Axelsen, Naraoka and Lu 

Leave a comment
Published On: By


Harpal Singh Bedi

Ace Shuttler HS Prannoy, India’s lone entry into the year ending BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok, is placed in tough Group A along with  with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, of Denmark, Japan’s Kodai Naraoka and China’s Lu Guang Zu.
The World No. 12, Prannoy, seeded third,  is hopeful of making it to the semifinals from the group stage, which starts from Wednesday. “I am really excited to start my BWF World Tour Finals campaign. It’s my first time in the year-ending championships and I hope I can perform really well,” . 
Prannoy has reinvented himself this year with some power-packed performances, which helped him regain his position in the Top-15 of BWF World Rankings almost after four years.

He helped the Indian team clinch their first Thomas Cup crown in May and also finished runner-up finish at the Swiss Open Super 300 and reached the last four stage of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 and Malaysia Masters Super 500 event.

“We always believed in him, his game and his skills. He has performed significantly for long time and it’s time for him to win the title. His ability to defeat top players of the world, at any given day, makes him a strong contender to end up at the top of the podium at this year’s BWF World Tour Finals,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Shuttlers qualify for this USD $1,500,000 tournament by earning points based on their performances in BWF World Tour events in a calendar year and Top-8 shuttlers/pairs compete in the BWF World Tour Finals.

PV Sindhu is the lone Indian shuttler to win the prestigious season-ending championships in 2018.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart