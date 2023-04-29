Badminton Asia Championships: Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty storms into semifinals

Assures men’s doubles medal after 52 years

In Badminton Asia Championship, today, April 29, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Wang Chilin in the semifinals. Yesterday, in the quarterfinals in Dubai, the Indian duo defeated the seasoned Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games, 21-11, 21-12. With this win, Rankireddy and Shetty scripted history by assuring a men’s doubles medal at the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years.

Earlier yesterday, two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu lost in the Quarter Finals of Women’s Singles to An Se-young of South Korea by 21-18, 5-21, 9-21 while in men’s singles, HS Prannoy crashed out to Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan by 11-21, 9-13 after being retired hurt.