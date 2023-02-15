Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Ladakh organises one-day workshop at Kargil

WEB DESK

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Ladakh organised a one-day workshop at Kargil under the Capacity Building on e-hospital and ABDM in Kargil District. More than 50 participants including Doctors and Concerned Para Medical Staffs, Nodal Officers E Hospital from PHCs, from various medical fraternity of Kargil District took part in the event.

CMO Kargil Dr Munnawar Hussain Wazir was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Kargil Doctors Liyaqat Ali Khan Director (Coordination) ABDM Dr Punchok Nurboo was also present.

Dr Munnawar Hussain Wazir CMO Kargil said, in Ladakh, ADBM will play a great Role for securing the patient health records and will help in further treatment all over India. After Ladakh Became UT health sector has seen a tremendous change and this scheme will add on in the change, he added. He further suggested making small Video Awareness clips about ABDM in regional languages to reach every individual of the UT.