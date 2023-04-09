Ayush Ministry to organise scientific convention on World Homeopathy Day

The 2023 World Homeopathy Day theme is Homoeoparivar – Sarvajan Swasthya is “One Health, One Family,” which focuses on the use of homoeopathy to treat various mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression etc

The Ayush Ministry will organise a scientific convention on World Homeopathy Day in New Delhi tomorrow. The theme of this convention is Homoeoparivar- Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health, One Family. World Homeopathy Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Homeopathy, Dr. Christian Fredrich Samuel Hahnemann.

During the convention, various sessions on policy aspects, advancement in Homeopathy, research evidence and clinical experiences in Homeopathy will be conducted. This scientific convention will give insights into a future roadmap to Homeopathic integration in research, education and integrative care through deliberations of various key stakeholders.

World Homeopathy Day is observed on April 10th every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. The principle of homoeopathy states that a substance that produces symptoms resembling a disease in healthy individuals can be used to treat similar symptoms in sick people. This doctrine is known as “similia similibus curentur,” or “like cures like.” Here is the complete details on World Homeopathy Day 2023, Meaning, Theme & Importance.

Dr. Samuel Hahnemann was a German physician, scholar, and linguist who developed the principles of homoeopathy. He was intrigued by the explanation of Cinchona bark’s effectiveness in treating intermittent fever and experimented on himself, which led to the idea of Human Provings. Hahnemann noted that each substance produced a unique pattern of symptoms, which he recorded in his writings. He achieved clinical success using homoeopathy to treat the sick.

Thus he formed the principle of homoeopathy states that a substance that produces symptoms resembling a disease in healthy individuals can be used to treat similar symptoms in sick people. This doctrine is known as “similia similibus curentur,” or “like cures like.”

World Homoeopathy Day was first celebrated on April 10th, 2005, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann.

Homoeopaths dilute the ingredients of their remedies by adding water or alcohol, and then use a process called “potentization,” which involves shaking the mixture. They believe that this process transfers the healing essence of the substance. According to homoeopathic principles, the lower the dose of the remedy, the more powerful it becomes. In many cases, the remedies may no longer contain any molecules of the original substance. These remedies come in various forms such as sugar pellets, liquid drops, creams, gels, and tablets.