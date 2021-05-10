Ayush Ministry adds 7 more centres for free distribution of Ayush-64 to Covid patients



AMN / WEB DESK

Government has said that seven more centres will be opened in Delhi to distribute Ayush 64 to asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients from today. Ayush Ministry said, those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or staying at some government isolation centres can benefit from this initiative. It said, the Ministry has started free distribution of AYUSH 64 at many locations in Delhi since Saturday.

The seven centres where Ayush 64 will be available are All India Institute of Ayurveda, Sarita Vihar, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ashoka Road, Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, Unani Medical Centre, Safdarjung Hospital, Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr. M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia, Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Punjabi Bagh and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, Janakpuri. The Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN in sector 19 in Rohini will also start distributing free AYUSH 64 from Wednesday.

The Ministry said, patients or their representatives can visit these centres with the hard or soft copies of patient’s RT PCR positive report and Aadhar Card to get a free pack of AYUSH 64 tablets. Apart from this a sale counter is also set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan, GPO complex where both AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.