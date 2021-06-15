Ayodhya land deal row: Sanjay Singh claims house ‘attacked’ by BJP supporters

India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Agencies / New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh today claimed his house here was “attacked” by BJP supporters for highlighting the alleged corruption in the purchase of a piece of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust.

His party workers calimed that the nameplate of Singh’s house in North Avenue locality, a high-security area, was defaced by two persons and they tried to forcibly enter the premises.

Police said the two have been arrested and Singh wasn’t attacked or physically assaulted.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “My house has been attacked. Listen carefully BJP supporters, no matter how much hooliganism you indulge in, I will not allow the funds collected for constructing the Ram temple to be stolen even if I am killed.”

At a press conference on Sunday, Singh had alleged that Champat Rai, general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, purchased 1.208 hectares of land worth Rs 2 crore in Ayodhya’s Bag Bjaisi village for Rs 18.5 crore with the help of trust member Anil Mishra.

The land, he claimed, was purchased from people who had brought it for Rs 2 crore just minutes before. The senior AAP leader also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.

Rai has strongly refuted the allegations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said two persons, who were earlier detained in connection with the incident, have been arrested.

“An FIR has been registered under sections 188/34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section-3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Two persons have been arrested and further investigation is on,” he tweeted.

The Delhi Police tweeted, “No attack or physical assault has taken place on Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Sanjay Singh).”

