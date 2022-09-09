Austria’s Volker Turk appointed as next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

WEB DESK

Volker Turk of Austria has been appointed as the next United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Turk following approval by the General Assembly.

The new High Commissioner is currently coordinating global policy work as an Under-Secretary-General in the UN’s Executive Office.

Previously, he was the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at UN refugees, UNHCR, in Geneva where he played a key role in the development of the landmark Global Compact on Refugees.

Turk will succeed Michelle Bachelet of Chile.