Austria: Schools, shops, salons, museums reopening after country’s third lockdown

Schools, shops, hairdressing salons and museums are reopening after the third lockdown in Austria, but concerns linger about infection rates and the spread of new coronavirus variants.

The relaxation of measures taking effect Monday is far from complete. People going to the hairdresser will need to show a negative test result that’s at most 48 hours old. In shops, customers have to wear full protective masks rather than just fabric face coverings.

Restaurants and hotels remain closed, and authorities say they won’t reopen this month.

The lockdown had been in place since Dec 26. The government has said that Austria needs to get as close as possible to an infection level of 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.