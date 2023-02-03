इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2023 05:09:55      انڈین آواز
Austria revokes diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats based in Vienna

Austria’s government said that it had ordered four Russian diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow’s mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country.

The Federal Ministery, in a statement, stated, “The Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria announces its decision to revoke the diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats in Vienna. Two diplomats of the Russian Embassy have engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status. Therefore, they are declared personae non-gratae under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

The statement further informed that two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations have committed acts incompatible with the Headquarters Agreement and will also have to leave the territory of the Republic of Austria within one week.

