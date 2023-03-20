इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 08:22:25      انڈین آواز
Australia’s Victoria police release images of Khalistani supporters indulged in violence on Jan 29

AMN

AMN

Australia’s Victoria police on Monday released images of Khalistani supporters who indulged in violence on the 29th of January. In a statement, the Victoria Police appealed to identify six men.

The targeted attack took place during a programme organised by the Sikhs for Justice. The men from pro-Khalistani groups attacked Indians. The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese had discussed disturbances created by pro-Khalistani outfits in Australia and the Australian Prime Minister assured that his government will take all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail.

Beginning 2023, Hindu temples in Australia have seen a spurt in vandal attacks by Khalistani elements defacing the walls with anti-India slogans and graffiti.

The Indian Intelligence agencies have warned about a rise in the activities by the ISI backed Khalistan elements.

